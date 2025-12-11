IndiGo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers for ‘Severely Affected’ Passengers: Here’s All You Need to Know

IndiGo will offer travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 to passengers who were “severely impacted” due to the cancellation of flights between December 3 and 5.
The vouchers will be provided in addition to refund and the government-mandated compensation that he airline was expected to pay the customers for delays and cancellations. The travel vouchers will be valid for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.
The carrier further said that this payout is in addition to compensation mandated under government guidelines, which require airlines to pay ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the block time of the flight to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.
The move comes at a time when the airline is rolling out a series of damage control measures while inching closer to normalcy after experiencing almost a week full of chaos due to cancellation and delays of thousands of flights.
Citing the analysis by Emkay Global Financial Services, Business Standard reported that IndiGo cancelled over 4,800 flights between December 1 and 10, and expects 2,100 flights cancellations per day for the remaining month.
IndiGo Addresses Refund Delays
Without mentioning any specific numbers, the airline said that all necessary refunds for the cancelled flight have been initiated, and the remainder will follow shortly.
According to reports, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Elbers on December 9 assured that the airline has completed 100% refunds of the flights impacted up to December 6.
How to Claim Compensation
The airline urged customers to write to customer.experience@goindigo.in as they may not have complete details on their system so that they can help ease the refund process.
The statement issued by the airline also mentioned that the refunds for booking made through travel partners have also been initiated.
Reason Behind Mass Cancellations
The cancellations so far were mostly triggered due to the implementation of stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, including longer weekly rest periods, stringent night-duty restrictions and limits on consecutive night operations.
In addition, winter schedule pressures, weather disruptions, congestion and software-related challenges, these rules further aggravated the issue, resulting in over 1,600 cancellations on December 5 alone. The DGCA has paused these rules for the A320 fleet until February 2026, giving temporary relief.