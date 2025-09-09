Infosys Shares Jump 5%; Market Valuation Surges by ₹29,967 Cr

Infosys shares rose 5% to ₹1,504.75 on BSE after board said it will consider a buyback proposal on September 11.
The stock of Infosys jumped 5% on Tuesday after the firm said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.
The stock surged 5.03% to settle at ₹1,504.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.18% to ₹1,507.
On the NSE, it climbed 4.98% to ₹1,504.30 per piece.
The company's market valuation surged by ₹29,967.01 crore to ₹6,25,128.87 crore.
The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty indices.
Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 314.02 points or 0.39% to settle at 81,101.32. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 95.45 points or 0.39% to 24,868.60, registering its fifth day of gain.
Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details.
"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of ₹9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of ₹1,850 per equity share.