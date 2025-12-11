Indowind Energy Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 1.04 Times

According to the statement, Indowind Energy, engaged in wind-based renewable power generation and distribution with core operations in the ownership, operation, and maintenance of windmills, announced today the successful closure of its Rights issue. The issue comprised 3,22,00,434 fully paid-up equity shares offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders which was launched on December 1, 2025. The issue received subscriptions of 3,34,94,890 shares, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.04 times.