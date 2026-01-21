United Spirits Shares Fall over 3% After Earnings Fail to Cheer Investors

Shares of United Spirits Ltd fell more than 3% on the bourses on Wednesday after Diageo-controlled liquor maker's revenue growth in the third quarter ended December 2025 failed to cheer investors.
The scrip of the company dipped by 3.07% to ₹1,278 apiece on the BSE.
On the NSE, United Spirits Ltd's (USL) shares slipped by 3.06% to ₹1278.20 per piece.
The markets are trading in the negative territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining by 196.92 points, or 0.24%, to quote at 81,983.55. The broader NSE Nifty slipped by 40.05 points, or 0.16%, to 25,192.45.
On Tuesday, United Spirits Ltd (USL) reported a 24.77% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹418 crore for the December quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹335 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by USL.
Its revenue from operations rose 2.71% to ₹7,942 crore in the December quarter under review. It was ₹7,732 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
USL's total expenses stood at ₹7,442 crore, up 2.56% in the December quarter, it added.