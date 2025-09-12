The Bengaluru-based firm said the buyback will be conducted through the tender route at a price of ₹1,800 per share, representing a 19% premium to Thursday’s closing price. At this scale, Infosys will repurchase around 2.41% of its outstanding equity. The announcement also topped market expectations, which had pencilled in a buyback in the range of ₹10,000-₹14,000 crore, and marks the fifth such corporate action in the company’s history.