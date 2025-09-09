Infosys Shares Soar 5% On Plans to Consider Share Buyback

Infosys rose 4% after plans to consider a buyback, its first since 2022.
Shares are down 21% this year, pressured by global headwinds and US tariffs.
Q1 profit beat forecasts at ₹6,921 crore; FY26 growth outlook raised to 1–3%.
Shares of Infosys surged more than 4% on September 9 after India’s second-largest IT services firm announced plans to consider a share buyback plan when its board meets on September 11.
If approved, this would mark the company’s first such move since 2022, when it approved a ₹9,300 crore programme with a minimum buyback price of ₹1,850 a share.
However, the announcement of the latest buyback plans, made after market hours, helped the stock snap a five-session losing streak. With the gains in today’s session, Infosys also emerged as the top performer on both the Sensex and Nifty indices, while its rally, alongside Wipro’s, pushed the Nifty IT index up more than 2%.
The rebound comes after a volatile run for the Bengaluru-headquartered firm. Infosys shares have fallen nearly 21% so far in 2025, including a 12% slide over the past six months. Global headwinds, particularly US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs, have weighed heavily on technology stocks.
“Infosys is set to consider a share buyback on 11 September. This decision comes at a crucial time when technology stocks face headwinds, and the buyback may provide much-needed support to investor confidence,” said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.
On the earnings front, Infosys has managed to steady nerves. For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported an 8.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,921 crore, beating expectations. Revenue grew 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore. The firm has also nudged its constant currency revenue growth forecast for FY26 up to 1–3%, from 0–3% earlier, while keeping operating margin guidance steady at 20–22%.