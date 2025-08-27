The biggest hit sector amid the tariff rains is the country’s textile sector. India is the sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparel globally, which accounts for roughly 4–4.1% of world exports in 2024, according to PIB estimates. In 2024-25, the sector, including handicrafts, contributed $37.7 billion (8.63%) to India’s merchandise exports. The overall industry, including domestic consumption, is valued at $179 billion ($142B domestic, $37.7B exports).



Around 29% of Indian textile and apparel exports, which is roughly $10.3 billion, is absorbed by the US. Other major markets include the European Union and the UK. Analysts warn that the new 50% US tariffs could price Indian exports out of the market.



Speaking to Economic Times, Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the sector now faces a 30–31% cost disadvantage relative to competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. As per BBC analysis, under a 50% tariff, a $10 Indian-made shirt would cost $16.40 in the US, compared with $13.20 from Bangladesh, $12 from Vietnam, and $14.20 from China.



According to Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), “We can expect a diversion of trade, with US buyers moving to Mexico, Vietnam and Bangladesh.” For a sector operating on thin margins, this disruption could severely affect employment and production in key export hubs.