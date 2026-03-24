GSP Crop Science Shares Climb Nearly 4 Pc in Debut Trade

Shares of agrochemical company GSP Crop Science Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 4% against the issue price of ₹320.
The stock started trading at ₹332.30, up 3.84% from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 13.21% to ₹362.30.
At the NSE, the stock listed at ₹328, a premium of 2.5%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹1,535.12 crore.
The initial public offer of GSP Crop Science Ltd received 1.61 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday last week.
The ₹400-crore IPO had a price band of ₹304-320 per share.
The Ahmedabad-based company's initial public offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares valued at ₹160 crore at the upper end by promoters, aggregating ₹400 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue, totalling ₹170 crore, will be used for debt payment, and a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
GSP Crop Science is a research-focused agrochemical company with over 39 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators in India.