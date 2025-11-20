  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Fujiyama power systems shares see muted debut lists at 4 discount to issue price

Fujiyama Power Systems' Shares See Muted Debut; Lists at 4 % Discount to Issue Price

The stock made its market debut at ₹218.40, down 4.21% from the issue price on the BSE. It further fell by 5.37% to ₹215.75

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fujiyama Power Systems' Shares See Muted Debut
info_icon

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, listed on Thursday at a discount of over 4% against the issue price of ₹228.

The stock made its market debut at ₹218.40, down 4.21% from the issue price on the BSE. It further fell by 5.37% to ₹215.75.

At the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹220, down 3.50%.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The company's market valuation stood at ₹6,793.13 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

The initial public offer of Fujiyama Power Systems was subscribed more than 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Monday.

The ₹828-crore IPO had a price band of ₹216-228 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares, valued at ₹228 crore at the upper end, by the promoters.

Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems is a manufacturer and solution provider in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.

The company has built a brand recall and reputation in the industry through its brands 'UTL Solar', which has a legacy of 28 years, and Fujiyama Solar. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×