Fujiyama Power Systems' Shares See Muted Debut; Lists at 4 % Discount to Issue Price

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, listed on Thursday at a discount of over 4% against the issue price of ₹228.
The stock made its market debut at ₹218.40, down 4.21% from the issue price on the BSE. It further fell by 5.37% to ₹215.75.
At the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹220, down 3.50%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹6,793.13 crore.
The initial public offer of Fujiyama Power Systems was subscribed more than 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Monday.
The ₹828-crore IPO had a price band of ₹216-228 per share.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares, valued at ₹228 crore at the upper end, by the promoters.
Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems is a manufacturer and solution provider in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.
The company has built a brand recall and reputation in the industry through its brands 'UTL Solar', which has a legacy of 28 years, and Fujiyama Solar.