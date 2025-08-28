Average Daily Turnovers Slide to February Lows in August as Investor Sentiment Turns Jittery

Analysts at Kotak have often argued the price agnostic nature of retail investments as a key concern to the market sentiment as it runs high on ‘narratives’ rather than fundamentals. In addition, the lackluster returns in the past one year, a major shift from robust gains made by investors post-COVID has been another cause behind the faltering sentiment. New-age investors, attracted by the lure of solid market returns are now staring at their portfolios not moving a needle, resulting in risk-aversion towards future investments.