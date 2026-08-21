  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Augmont enterprises ipo fully subscribed on day 1 retail demand strong

Augmont Enterprises IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1, Retail Demand Strong

The ₹825-crore issue saw retail and non-institutional portions fully covered, while QIB demand remained muted

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Augmont Enterprises IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1, Retail Demand Strong
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Augmont Enterprises IPO subscribed 1.42 times on Day 1, with retail and NII portions fully covered.

  • NII demand led the issue at 2.18x, while retail subscription stood at 1.88x.

  • QIB participation remained muted at 0.06x on the opening day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Augmont Enterprises received a strong response on the opening day of bidding on Friday, with the issue fully subscribed by 2:00 pm.

The ₹825-crore IPO was subscribed 1.42 times overall, according to data available during the session. Retail investors led the demand, with their reserved portion subscribed 1.88 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 2.18 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw limited demand at 0.06 times.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states in India as of March 31, 2026.

Related Content
Related Content
Tempsens Instruments IPO Subscription Crosses 7X, GMP Signals 90% Premium - null
Tempsens Instruments IPO Subscription Crosses 7X, GMP Signals 90% Premium

BY Satyam Mishra

Strong Demand From Retail And NIIs

Augmont Enterprises has fixed the IPO price band at ₹750-788 per share. The lot size is 19 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,972 at the upper end of the price band for retail investors.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until August 25. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 27, with shares likely to be credited to successful bidders on August 28.

Advertisement

The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 31.

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale of more than 1 crore shares.

How Augmont Enterprises Makes Money

Augmont Enterprises operates across several segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement, refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

The company's operations are divided into two key verticals - online platforms and physical distribution.

The enterprise-facing business operates through the Augmont SPOT platform and includes international sales, while the consumer-focused vertical operates through the Augmont Gold For All platform and offline distribution channels.

Advertisement

The company plans to use ₹465 crore of the IPO proceeds to meet its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Growth Opportunity In Bullion Market

According to Master Capital Services, India's bullion trading market covering gold, silver and other precious metals was valued at around ₹949 billion in FY20 and increased to ₹2,160 billion by FY25.

The bars and coins market grew 98.4% year-on-year in FY26 to ₹4,285 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% between FY26 and FY30 to reach ₹8,768 billion.

The brokerage said Augmont Enterprises has an integrated presence across the gold and silver ecosystem, combining enterprise bullion trading through Augmont SPOT with consumer-facing digital gold and offline offerings through Augmont Gold For All.

Master Capital Services also highlighted the company's refining capacity, Jaipur jewellery manufacturing unit and GIFT City subsidiary for direct bullion imports as key strengths, while flagging risks from precious-metal price volatility, customer concentration and dependence on its online platforms.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×