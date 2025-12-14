Inflation Data, Trading Activity of Foreign Investors, Global Trends to Drive Markets: Analysts

"Equity markets are likely to remain highly volatile in the coming week as a heavy slate of global inflation data shifts investor focus back to the future course of monetary policy. With 10-year bond yields already edging higher across major regions, upcoming inflation prints from the US, Eurozone, and others will be closely scrutinised to assess whether the global monetary easing cycle is nearing its end," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.