US Solar Duty of 125.9% Could Make Indian Exports Unviable, Says Report

Investigation Timeline & Scope

The US International Trade Commission found preliminary evidence of harm to domestic manufacturers following a petition filed on July 17, 2025, which paved the way for the Commerce Department's investigation, according to GTRI. Formally, the investigation began on August 6, 2025, and on February 20, 2026, a preliminary determination was reached. In accordance with a concurrent anti-dumping review, the final decision is anticipated in July. The final firm-specific rates are subject to change, and the current 125.9% rate is a provisional "all-others" duty that requires cash deposits at the border.