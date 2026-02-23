US to Decide Solar Panel Tariffs on India, Laos, Indonesia — All You Need to Know

Another factor in The Economic Times report underscored that cost is a major factor in this trade relationship. India comes off as an attractive alternative to buyers because its solar modules are 19% to 21% cheaper than those made in the US. However, India faces competition from Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Malaysia. While India's share of US solar imports grew from 3% in 2022 to 11% in 2024, Vietnam still leads with a 36% share. The US solar sector itself had a "milestone year" in 2024 by adding 50 GW of new capacity, fuelled by local government incentives.