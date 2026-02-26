Amazon India, Netafim Collaborate to Save Over 325 Mn Litres Annually in Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Urban Water Conservation

In Bengaluru, drip irrigation across 80 hectares of gourd and tomato farms is projected to save over 175mn litres of water annually, supporting around 70 farmers reliant on systems linked to the TG Halli reservoir. In Hyderabad, a similar shift across 40 hectares of maize and vegetable farms is expected to conserve 150mn litres each year, benefiting 40 farmers drawing water from sources connected to the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.