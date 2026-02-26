Amazon India, Netafim Collaborate to Save Over 325 Mn Litres Annually in Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Amazon, Netafim launch projects saving 325mn litres annually.
Drip irrigation to benefit 110 farmers across two cities.
Initiative supports Amazon’s India water-positive target by 2027.
Amazon India announced new water-saving projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, in collaboration with Netafim, part of Orbia Precision Agriculture, a global leader in sustainable irrigation. The projects are expected to save over 325mn litres of water a year by replacing traditional flood irrigation with drip irrigation.
Commenting on the progress, Max Moldavsky, Director of Innovation and Climate Solutions, Orbia Netafim, stated in a news release, "We are proud to collaborate with Amazon on this important initiative, which demonstrates how precision irrigation can deliver real impact for farmers and communities alike."
He added, "By helping farmers transition to drip irrigation, we are improving water efficiency, strengthening livelihoods, and contributing to broader water security efforts. This project reflects Netafim's long-standing global commitment to water stewardship and climate-resilient agriculture."
Drip irrigation delivers water directly to plant roots, significantly reducing waste while maintaining crop yields. The technique is critical in India’s water-stressed regions as it enables farmers to use water more efficiently and reduces pressure on urban supplies.
Both projects form part of Amazon's wider commitment to become water positive in India by 2027, meaning returning more water to communities than the company uses in its direct operations.
Urban Water Conservation
In Bengaluru, drip irrigation across 80 hectares of gourd and tomato farms is projected to save over 175mn litres of water annually, supporting around 70 farmers reliant on systems linked to the TG Halli reservoir. In Hyderabad, a similar shift across 40 hectares of maize and vegetable farms is expected to conserve 150mn litres each year, benefiting 40 farmers drawing water from sources connected to the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.
Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations, Amazon India and Australia, stated in the news release, "This initiative focuses on practical solutions that make a measurable difference on the ground, helping farmers improve the efficiency of their irrigation systems while contributing to water security in water-stressed regions. We're committed to such collaborations as part of effort to support responsible water use in India."
Water Positive by 2027
In 2024, Amazon announced a goal to return more water to communities in India than it uses in its direct operations by 2027. The announcement was built on years of water efficiency improvements at its sites and sustained investments in water-stressed communities.
The company has invested more than ₹42 crore for water replenishment efforts across India, with these investments expected to restore over 3 billion litres of water annually. The company’s investments span a ₹10 crore initiative in Maharashtra’s Vaitarna hydrobasin, expected to replenish 1.3bn litres annually and benefit more than 700 farming families; collaborations with SayTrees to restore Yamare and Sai Reddy Lakes, together expected to replenish over 570mn litres annually; and a Yamuna River watershed project in New Delhi adding another 400mn litres of annual replenishment capacity.
Through Amazon Web Services, Amazon also supported water replenishment work with WaterAid to supply 640mn litres annually around Hyderabad; a collaboration with Water.org delivering over 500mn litres annually to communities around Mumbai and Hyderabad; and projects with SEARCH to help ensure a more consistent water supply for farmers in villages surrounding Hyderabad where AWS has operations.