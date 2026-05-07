Experts at an Indo-Dutch seminar were of the view that sustainability, traceability and stricter food safety standards are critical determinants of competitiveness in the global spice trade.
The seminar -- 'Sustainable Spice Value Chains' -- held at the Le Meridien here on Wednesday was organised by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for South India in association with the World Spice Organisation.
The event brought together exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), sustainability experts, international agencies and government representatives to deliberate on resilient and inclusive models for the spice sector, a press release said on Thursday.
Ewout de Wit, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for South India, in his inaugural address stressed the need for stronger systems for traceability, certification and quality assurance to meet evolving global standards, it said.
"Sustainability in the spice sector must also remain inclusive by ensuring fair wages, greater participation of women, empowerment of small-holder farmers and stronger farmer collectives," he is quoted as having said.
He also claimed that collaboration between governments, research institutions, private industry and international organisations would play a crucial role in scaling sustainable solutions.
B N Jha, Director of Marketing, Spices Board India, highlighted that India exports over 250 varieties of spices and value-added products to more than 180 countries and continues to hold significant growth potential in the European market, according to the release.
He also said that the Spices Board has been promoting good agricultural practices, scientific crop-management practices, integrated pest management, hygienic processing systems and farmer-capacity building programmes to strengthen sustainability and Sanitary and Phytosanitary compliance across the spice value chain.
A major focus of the seminar was the changing European regulatory landscape and its implications for Indian spice exports, the release said.
Warner Uiterwijk, an expert with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries, said that Europe continues to offer strong long-term opportunities for Indian spices, particularly as consumer demand rises for sustainably sourced, traceable and high-quality products, according to the release.
"Indian spices already enjoy a strong market position in several categories. Exporters who invest early in compliance, transparency and sustainability would be well placed to expand their presence in the European market," he is quoted as having said in the release.
He also said that stronger testing systems, digital traceability and supply-chain transparency would help Indian exporters enhance buyer confidence and long-term competitiveness in Europe.
Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of World Spice Organisation, who also spoke at the event, said that sustainability would increasingly determine the long-term competitiveness of spice-exporting nations.
He noted that international buyers are no longer looking only at product quality but also at transparency, environmental impact, labour conditions and the ability of suppliers to maintain reliable traceability systems, the release said.
The seminar also featured technical presentations on identifying and mitigating supply-chain risks in the spice sector, along with case-study presentations, it said.
A round table discussion was also held, which explored collaborative approaches for strengthening sustainability, resilience and market access across the spice value chain, it added.