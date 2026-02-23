India’s Electricity Transition Sees Uneven State-Level Progress Amid Persistent Gaps: Report

Even after incorporating the changes to the parameters, Delhi and Haryana continued to perform strongly. Robust distributed solar adoption in these states, alongside reliable power supply and relatively sound DISCOM performance supported their performance. Chhattisgarh and Bihar, too, stood out in this dimension due to improvements in their DISCOM performance since the SET 2024 analysis. In FY2025, Chhattisgarh recorded a negligible power supply shortage of 0.07%, while Bihar recorded the highest percentage of progress in smart meter deployment (78% of its sanctioned meters) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) as of March 2025. Assam, too, emerged as a notable performer, completing installation of 46% of its sanctioned smart meters under RDSS.