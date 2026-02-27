KP Energy Secures 40.8 MW Hybrid Renewable Project in Gujarat Amid Renewables Push

Elaborating on the benefits of wind-solar hybrid projects, the Ember report stated that combining the two technologies results in increased generation on a daily basis compared to standalone solar or wind projects due to the diurnal complementarity between wind and solar. Consequently, wind-solar hybrid projects have higher capacity utilisation factors (CUF) than standalone wind or solar projects. Moreover, the differing peaking times of the two technologies optimises the transmission infrastructure utilisation and results in reduced capital costs. The enhanced CUF and lower capital costs translates into a lower tariff discovery.