KP Energy Secures 40.8 MW Hybrid Renewable Project in Gujarat Amid Renewables Push

KP Energy wins 40.8 MW hybrid project in Gujarat.
Project includes 20.2 MW wind and 20.6 MWp solar capacity.
Turnkey mandate covers supply, commissioning, grid connectivity and approvals.
KP Energy, an integrated renewable energy solutions provider, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Enerparc Energy Private Limited for the development of a 40.8 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project in Gujarat.
The project will comprise approximately 20.2 MW of wind capacity and 20.6 MWp of solar capacity, strengthening the company’s growing portfolio in hybrid renewable energy development.
Commenting on the development, Faruk G. Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Energy Limited, said: “This award marks another significant milestone for KP Energy as we continue to strengthen our presence in the fast-growing wind-solar hybrid segment. Hybrid projects play a critical role in delivering optimised and reliable renewable power by leveraging the complementary strengths of wind and solar energy. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, end-to-end solutions while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy ambitions and sustainable growth.”
Awarded on a complete turnkey basis, the scope of work includes supply, installation and commissioning of the project, development of evacuation infrastructure, facilitation of grid connectivity, and obtaining all required statutory and regulatory approvals.
Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Renewables
The latest mandate reinforces KP Energy’s position as a full-stack renewable energy solutions provider and significantly enhances its execution pipeline in the wind-solar hybrid segment. The project will be executed as per the timelines stipulated in the Letter of Award.
The development aligns with the increasing adoption of hybrid renewable energy projects in India, enabling optimised power generation through the complementary strengths of wind and solar energy.
Hybrid Energy Gains Momentum
India has been steadily accelerating the deployment of wind-solar hybrid projects to optimise land use and improve grid stability.
According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy to promote large-scale grid-connected hybrid systems and reduce variability in renewable output. The main objective of the policy is to provide a framework for promotion of large grid connected wind-solar photovoltaic (PV) hybrid system for optimal and efficient utilisation of wind and solar resources, transmission infrastructure and land. The policy also aims to encourage new technologies, methods and way-outs involving combined operation of wind and solar PV plants.
Elaborating on the benefits of wind-solar hybrid projects, the Ember report stated that combining the two technologies results in increased generation on a daily basis compared to standalone solar or wind projects due to the diurnal complementarity between wind and solar. Consequently, wind-solar hybrid projects have higher capacity utilisation factors (CUF) than standalone wind or solar projects. Moreover, the differing peaking times of the two technologies optimises the transmission infrastructure utilisation and results in reduced capital costs. The enhanced CUF and lower capital costs translates into a lower tariff discovery.
According to a February 2025 Ember report, the granted grid connectivity for solar, wind, and hybrid projects currently totals approximately 147 GW. However, this capacity is not available immediately and is expected to become operational over the next 3-5 years. The long timelines for transmission infrastructure development introduce uncertainty, posing risks to project commissioning schedules. Delays in planned transmission capacity could hinder the timely evacuation of power, affecting the financial viability of renewable projects.