Godrej Enterprises Group Expands Community Conservation Efforts Amid Water Stress

Godrej expands community-led water conservation across multiple Indian states.
Projects restore water bodies, boost recharge and improve irrigation.
Initiatives respond to rising climate variability and water stress.
Godrej Enterprises Group is scaling community-led water conservation initiatives to strengthen local water security across India amid intensifying water stress and climate variability. Anchored in the company’s Good & Green philosophy, these efforts focus on restoring natural water systems, improving groundwater recharge and promoting sustainable water use across rural and urban landscapes.
Commenting on the initiatives, Ashwini Deodeshmukh, Head – CSR and Sustainability Reporting, Godrej Enterprises Group, stated in a news release, “Our approach to water stewardship is grounded in the belief that long-term water resilience must be built locally. By restoring water bodies, improving recharge and working closely with communities, we aim to create solutions that are both environmentally durable and socially relevant. These efforts go beyond addressing immediate water needs, they are about building ecosystems that can withstand climate variability and continue to support livelihoods over time.”
Godrej’s integrated water stewardship initiatives span water body restoration, wastewater treatment, urban water regeneration and sustainable agriculture practices, working closely with local communities and institutions. To date, the company has supported the restoration of 10 water bodies, planted 1,00,000 trees under the afforestation project and partnered with more than 1,000 farmers to adopt water-efficient land-use practices. Collectively, these interventions help conserve over 300mn litres of water annually, treat nearly 1 lakh litres of wastewater every day, and deliver measurable improvements in groundwater levels in select regions.
Strengthening Local Water Security in Mohali
In Chunni Kalan village, Mohali, Godrej Enterprises Group has rejuvenated a 4-acre community pond, improving local water availability and resilience. The project involved desilting, embankment strengthening, and sedimentation and filtration systems, increasing the pond’s water-holding capacity to 336 lakh litres. The pond now supports over 400 households and provides irrigation for more than 100 acres of farmland, contributing to improved agricultural productivity and livelihoods.
Developing Urban Water Solutions in Chennai
In Chennai, where the city faces both acute water shortages and recurring flooding, Godrej Enterprises Group has supported the restoration of key urban water bodies to help manage seasonal water disputes. The restoration has also improved one of the city’s most flood-prone areas, improving local water storage, reducing flood risk, and strengthening groundwater recharge. Beyond water management, these restored lakes and ponds also support local biodiversity, providing habitats for birds and other freshwater species, while helping communities better cope with rising temperatures and longer heat periods.
Water Quality Needs Improvement
According to NITI Aayog's 2019 report titled 'Composite Water Management Index', nearly 600mn people are facing high to extreme water stress. The report further stated that India is placed at 120th amongst 122 countries in the water quality index, with nearly 70% of water being contaminated.
With climate change projected to intensify hydrological extremes, the World Bank and NITI Aayog have emphasised decentralised water management and groundwater recharge as crucial for India’s resilience. Community-led restoration efforts could play a key role in safeguarding livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security.