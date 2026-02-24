Godrej Enterprises Group Expands Community Conservation Efforts Amid Water Stress

Commenting on the initiatives, Ashwini Deodeshmukh, Head – CSR and Sustainability Reporting, Godrej Enterprises Group, stated in a news release, “Our approach to water stewardship is grounded in the belief that long-term water resilience must be built locally. By restoring water bodies, improving recharge and working closely with communities, we aim to create solutions that are both environmentally durable and socially relevant. These efforts go beyond addressing immediate water needs, they are about building ecosystems that can withstand climate variability and continue to support livelihoods over time.”