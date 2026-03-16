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Delhi-bound Air India Plane Diverted to Ireland Due to Tech Issue

There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources

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PTI
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An Air India A350 aircraft from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon in Ireland due to a suspected technical snag on Monday morning.

There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

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The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.

The aircraft was 15.8 years old, according to information from the website Planespotters.net - null
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"The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.

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