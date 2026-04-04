CII Welcomes Jan Vishwas Bill Passage, Says Implementation To Ease Compliance Burden On Businesses

Industry lobby CII on Friday welcomed the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, by Parliament, saying that once implemented, it will substantially ease the compliance burden on businesses, accelerate dispute resolution, and help strengthen investor sentiment.
Parliament on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, to amend 784 provisions in 79 central laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further improve the business environment and check harassment of people.
"CII warmly welcomes the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which is a milestone that reaffirms India's resolve to build a modern, trust-based regulatory environment conducive to investment and growth," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee stated.
The Bill introduces meaningful structural improvements: replacing imprisonment provisions for minor infractions with proportionate monetary penalties or warnings; graded enforcement mechanisms that extend leniency to first-time contraventions; and rationalisation of fines in line with the severity of offences, he observed.
"Together, these measures will substantially ease the compliance burden on businesses, accelerate dispute resolution, and reduce the caseload on an already stretched judicial system," Banerjee said.
He emphasised that businesses can now operate with greater confidence, and entrepreneurs can take decisions without the fear of disproportionate consequences.
"CII is confident that these reforms will strengthen investor sentiment, stimulate entrepreneurship, and accelerate India's journey toward becoming a globally competitive, resilient economy. We look forward to continued partnership with the Government to deepen this reform momentum," said Banerjee.