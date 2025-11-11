Trump Hints at “Fair Deal” With India; Says India-US Deal Getting Close to Agreement

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington is getting close to reaching a “fair deal” with New Delhi, which would expand trade and security relations between the two countries, boost US energy exports, and promote investments in key US sectors. "We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. "We're making a deal with India — much different deal than we had in the past." Trump emphasised his optimism around the India-US deal and said, “We are getting close.”