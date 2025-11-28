Tata Trustee Vijay Singh Claims His Tata Sons Board Ouster Was “Orchestrated”

Singh, who is also a trustee and vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, the group of public charitable trusts that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons, has been at the centre of months of turmoil within the organisation. The dispute became public after a Tata Trusts meeting on September 11, when trustees gathered to decide on Singh’s reappointment. A group of four trustees led by Mehli Mistry voted against his return, prompting Singh to step down. The group also included Darius Khambata, Jehangir HC Jehangir and Pramit Jhaveri.