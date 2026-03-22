West Asia Conflict: Escalation Could Hit India’s Oil Imports, Remittances & Push Up Inflation

A study by SBI Research identified crude oil imports and Gulf remittances as the two channels through which an escalating West Asia conflict is most likely to reach the Indian economy, ANI reported. On remittances, the exposure is substantial: India received $138 billion in personal remittances in FY25, a 15% increase on the previous year, with Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounting for roughly 38% of that total. A prolonged disruption to economic activity across the Gulf would put that income stream under direct pressure, with consequences felt in millions of households across the country.