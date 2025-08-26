On August 15, Trump met Putin in Alaska and soon after that met Zelenskyy, along with seven European leaders at the White House to discuss possible paths toward ending the conflict. Following the meetings with the Presidents, Trump said he had begun arrangements for a direct dialogue between Zelenskyy and Putin. However, he admitted on Monday that his efforts had not succeeded so far, citing “Putin’s animosity” toward Zelenskyy as the primary reason for the impasse.