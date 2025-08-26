US administration to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.
Tariffs linked to India’s Russian oil imports under Trump’s Ukraine pressure strategy.
India calls levies “unfair, unjustified” and vows to protect national interests.
Trump’s failed peace efforts with Putin and Zelenskyy raise trade tensions.
The US administration issued a notice on Monday to implement the 50% tariffs on Indian goods. The draft notice was released by the Department of Homeland Security, hinting the White House’s intent to move forward with its plan of levying additional tariffs on India.
According to the notice, the increased levies would apply to Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025,” Bloomberg reported.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. This comes as a part of Trump’s strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
Calling the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”, the Ministry of External Affairs said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard India’s national interests. On the other side, the government is hoping that a breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine can possibly avert the additional levies.
Releasing a statement on August 6, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Washington had targeted India’s oil imports from Russia in recent days. The MEA additionally stated that India imports oil based on market considerations to ensure the energy security of its 1.4 billion citizens.
The US President attempted to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine and also met both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month.
On August 15, Trump met Putin in Alaska and soon after that met Zelenskyy, along with seven European leaders at the White House to discuss possible paths toward ending the conflict. Following the meetings with the Presidents, Trump said he had begun arrangements for a direct dialogue between Zelenskyy and Putin. However, he admitted on Monday that his efforts had not succeeded so far, citing “Putin’s animosity” toward Zelenskyy as the primary reason for the impasse.
As per a Bloomberg report, Trump has again hinted at further tariffs or levies on countries trading with Russia if a peace agreement remains elusive. He also warned of “very big consequences” in the coming weeks.