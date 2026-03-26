SEBI, IEPFA to Hold Niveshak Shivir in Bhubaneswar on March 27

Capital markets regulator Sebi and IEPFA will jointly organise the sixth "Niveshak Shivir" in Bhubaneswar on March 27 to help investors resolve issues related to unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.
The investors' camp will be held in collaboration with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) concerned.
"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, are jointly organising the sixth 'Niveshak Shivir' at Bhubaneswar on March 27, 2026," according to a statement.
The participating MIIs include the BSE, the NSE, CDSL, and NSDL, while RTAs such as KFin Technologies Ltd, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd, Bigshare Services, and CAMS will also participate.
Objectives of the Niveshak Shivir include facilitating the transfer of unpaid dividends held for six to seven years, assisting investors with KYC and nomination updates, and resolving pending IEPFA claims of unclaimed and unpaid shares and dividends, it said.
Shareholders or their representatives attending the camp have been advised to carry official government identification documents such as Voter ID, PAN card, driver's licence for entry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.
IEPFA is dedicated to promoting investor awareness and protection through sustained outreach, education, and strategic collaborations.
Since its inception, the authority has launched multiple initiatives to empower investors and strengthen claim redressal mechanisms across the country.