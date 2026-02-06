Bitcoin Falls Below $65,000 as Stock, Metal Volatility Rattles Crypto Investors

Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association told Reuters that Bitcoin's recent slide should not be seen as the end of the asset class. "Bitcoin moving back toward the $60,000 level doesn't mean crypto is collapsing. It reflects the cost of investors and funds treating it as a one-way bet without proper risk management." He added that similar sharp corrections have been seen in so-called safe-haven assets such as gold and silver when leverage and market narratives outpaced fundamentals.