Ratlam Rail Division Saves ₹1.84 Crore On Power Bills Through Solar Energy Generation

The Ratlam Division of Western Railway produced 35.53 lakh units of solar energy during the financial year 2025-26, resulting in savings of nearly ₹1.84 crore on its electricity bills, an official said.
Currently, solar power plants with a capacity of about 3,300 kilowatts are installed at various locations in the division.
"These plants produced 35.53 lakh units of solar energy in the current financial year, resulting in annual savings of approximately ₹1.84 crore on electricity bills," Ratlam Division Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said on Monday.
To reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, solar power plants have been installed on the rooftops of various offices, coaching depots, platform cover sheds, station buildings, and other premises within the division, and their number is being continuously increased, he said.
"This step is important not only for economic savings, but also for environmental protection and reduction of carbon emissions," Kumar said.