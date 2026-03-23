MP Minister Urges Entrepreneurs to Put GI-Tagged Ratlami Sev on World Map

Addressing the One District One Product (ODOP) summit in Ratlam on Sunday, Kashyap said, "Everyone should strive to ensure that Ratlami Sev's products are world-class, as per its reputation." "The primary objective of the 'One District One Product' scheme is to promote the district's traditional products globally through GI tag, branding and marketing," he said at the event, attended by entrepreneurs, investors and officials.