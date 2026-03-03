Military Conflict in Middle East to Hit Electronics Export from India

“In recent years, the Middle East has become a major destination for exports of electronics, particularly mobiles, consumer electronics and also components, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel as key markets. Dubai also serves as a re-export hub for Indian goods as it is a huge logistics, trade and warehousing hub. It is estimated that annual exports of over USD 4 billion are on the block and would face disruptions,” Elcina Secretary General Rajoo Goel said.