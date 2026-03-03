  1. home
Middle East Conflict: 80 International Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport on Tuesday

Eighty international flights were cancelled at Delhi airport on Tuesday amid escalating Middle East conflict and airspace restrictions

PTI
As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East.

An official said 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official said on Tuesday morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily.

In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the Middle East.

