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Investment Proposals Worth ₹2.19 Lakh Cr Signed During Davos Visits: T'gana Minister Sridhar Babu

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said the investment proposals are currently at different stages of grounding

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Investment Proposals Worth Rs 2.19 Lakh Cr Signed During Davos Visits: T'gana Minister Sridhar Babu Photo: facebook
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The Telangana government has signed 44 MoUs involving investment proposals worth ₹2.19 lakh crore stemming from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visits to the World Economic Forum in 2024 and 2025, state Minister for Industries Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said the investment proposals are currently at different stages of grounding.

He further said the state government has generated ₹1,540 crore in revenue through land allocations.

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“As part of the Davos visits in 2024 and 2025, the state government has signed a total of 44 MoUs with various companies involving investments worth ₹2.19 lakh crore. These investments are currently at different stages of grounding,” he said.

Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu - facebook
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According to him, the investment proposals are expected to generate 68,150 direct employment opportunities.

Land has already been allocated to six companies that signed MoUs involving investments worth ₹81,800 crore. Similarly, land has been identified for allocation to three more companies, with a proposed investment of around ₹30,000 crore.

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