The Telangana government has signed 44 MoUs involving investment proposals worth ₹2.19 lakh crore stemming from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visits to the World Economic Forum in 2024 and 2025, state Minister for Industries Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.
Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said the investment proposals are currently at different stages of grounding.
He further said the state government has generated ₹1,540 crore in revenue through land allocations.
“As part of the Davos visits in 2024 and 2025, the state government has signed a total of 44 MoUs with various companies involving investments worth ₹2.19 lakh crore. These investments are currently at different stages of grounding,” he said.
According to him, the investment proposals are expected to generate 68,150 direct employment opportunities.
Land has already been allocated to six companies that signed MoUs involving investments worth ₹81,800 crore. Similarly, land has been identified for allocation to three more companies, with a proposed investment of around ₹30,000 crore.