Capitalism, Socialism, Democracy and the Return of History

An Agenda for the 21st Century

The diagnosis is clear; the question is whether we have time for the cure. Humanity must find new solutions to many societal, economic and environmental challenges in a hurry. They are listed in the 17 sustainable development goals agreed to by all governments to be achieved by 2030. It is estimated that if we continue at the same rate and in the same way, we may reach the goals around 2080 or 2090, by when it will be too late. The democratic principle of equal human rights must be vigorously applied at all levels of economic institutions to correct the imbalance between capitalist rights and democratic rights. Institutions of both capitalism and democracy must evolve together. This requires action at every level.