Covaxin Maker Bharat Biotech Considers IPO, Likely to Raise $500 Mn

Founded in 1996, the company has supplied more than 9 billion vaccine doses globally. Its portfolio includes vaccines for Covid-19 and hepatitis B, along with treatments for burns and diarrhoea. Promoted by Dr Krishna Ella, the vaccine manufacturer serves both domestic and export markets and remains entirely promoter-owned. Its key vaccine offerings include TCV, RV, JE and OPV, with the top four products contributing a substantial share of revenues in FY25.