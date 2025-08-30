Speaking here while inaugurating sports competitions on the occasion of National Sports Day on Friday, Singh said, "The situation in the world is constantly changing, and in recent years, this has increased further, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy has become strong. It is the responsibility of the government to take the right steps for the welfare of the citizens." "Wherever we get a good market, we will adopt it and move forward strongly. The result of years of hard work by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister is that now many countries are standing with India, and the countries of the Southern Globe also consider us a leader," he said.