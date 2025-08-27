Indian Goods Slammed with 50% Tariffs in US: Top Sectors at Risk & Which Countries Will Gain

"India’s exports to the US are set to fall steeply—from $86.5bn in FY2025 to about $49.6bn in FY2026—due to Washington’s new tariff regime," New Delhi-based policy think tank, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said in a recent report. Detailing more on the impact, it added that 30% of exports, totalling $27.6bn, will remain duty-free and 4% worth $3.4bn, mainly comprising auto parts, will face a 25% tariff. Exports from these sectors could plunge 70%, dropping to $18.6bn, causing an overall 43% decline in shipments to the US and endangering hundreds of thousands of jobs.