Hitachi and 3 Other Firms Get Nod for Rare Earth Imports as China Eases Export Controls

According to media reports, Indian companies have submitted end-user certificates (EUC) which guarantee that the imported components will not be used for manufacturing weapons. The EUCs also make it mandatory not to use these components for storing, producing, or processing weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. India imported 870 tonnes of rare-earth magnets worth ₹306 crore in FY25. The approvals for the licences follow active diplomatic intervention by the foreign affairs ministry, including Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who brought up the Indian industry’s concerns during his visit to China. Reports suggest nearly 30 applications from Indian companies are still awaiting approval from Chinese authorities.