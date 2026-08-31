India-US Trade Deal In Focus At Commerce Ministry Meeting Ahead Of Goyal-Greer Talks In US

Commerce Ministry will meet industry bodies and export promotion councils on September 1 to review India-US trade
Discussions will cover trade trends, sector-wise performance and recent developments in bilateral commerce
The meeting comes ahead of Piyush Goyal’s planned US visit and further BTA discussions
The Commerce Ministry will hold discussions with industry bodies and export promotion councils on September 1 to assess India’s trade performance with the US amid continuing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
The meeting will be chaired by Additional Secretary Darpan Jain, who is also India’s chief negotiator for the proposed India-US BTA, as pr PTI.
The discussions will cover recent trade trends, sector-wise performance and developments in bilateral commerce.
Representatives from pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles, agriculture, chemicals, marine products, leather, automobiles, auto components, handicrafts and plastics are expected to participate in the meeting.
Industry chambers including CII, FICCI, Assocham and FIEO are also likely to join the deliberations. as per PTI.
The discussions come ahead of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s expected visit to the US later in September.
Goyal is scheduled to attend the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold bilateral discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
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The two-day ministerial is scheduled to begin on September 30, with the US holding the G20 presidency in 2026.
Tariff Advantage Key To Trade Agreement
India and the US have been negotiating the BTA after both countries announced in February that they had finalised the framework for the first phase of the agreement.
However, changes in the US tariff structure have resulted in further negotiations.
Goyal recently said the first tranche of the agreement would come into operation once the US ensures that Indian exporters receive a comparative advantage over competing countries.
The US imposed an additional 10% tariff on several countries, including India, from July 24. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are among India’s major competitors in the US market.
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A tariff advantage over these countries could improve the price competitiveness of Indian products, as per PTI.
India-US Bilateral Trade Data
India’s exports to the US increased marginally to $87.31 billion in 2025-26 from $86.51 billion a year earlier, while imports rose 17.16% to $53.45 billion from $45.62 billion, per PTI.
Total bilateral trade increased 6.53% to $140.76 billion, while India’s trade surplus narrowed to $33.9 billion from $40.9 billion.
During April-July 2026-27, India’s exports to the US grew 3% to $34.5 billion, while imports rose 22.42% to $22.12 billion.
Key Indian exports include electrical machinery and telecom instruments, generic medicines, diamonds, industrial boilers and cotton textiles.
Major imports comprise crude petroleum, LNG, coal, metallurgical scrap, precious stones, electronics and aerospace equipment.