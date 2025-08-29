India's April-June GDP Grows Stronger-than-Expected at 5-Quarter High of 7.8%

Additionally, mining and quarrying (-3.1%) and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services sector (0.5%) has witnessed moderated real growth rate during Q1 of FY 2025-26. Other than that, the tertiary sector (9.3%) has recorded substantial growth rate at constant Prices in Q1 of FY India’s economy has maintained a resilient growth trajectory, with real GDP increasing by 7.8% in Q1 FY 2025–26. In nominal terms, GDP grew by 8.8% highlighting India’s steady pace towards Viksit Bharat@2047, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, in a press statement issued here today.