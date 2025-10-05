  1. home
Economy and Policy

India, Bhutan Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties, Trade, Connectivity

India and Bhutan discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, expand trade opportunities, and improve regional connectivity during high-level talks.

P
PTI
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held wide-ranging talks with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during which they discussed bilateral ties including trade and connectivity.

Misri visited Bhutan on Friday, according to the Indian embassy here. His visit came after an inter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed earlier this week for the establishment of railway links between India and Bhutan.

During his visit, Misri had an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and called on Prime Minister Tobgay and Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel.

"In keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited Bhutan on 3 October 2025 for discussions encompassing the entire gamut of special and multifaceted bilateral partnership," the Indian embassy said in an X post.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Tobgay said that he was "pleased" to meet Misri and the two discussed "a range of mutual interests, including connectivity, hydropower, people-to-people relations, and trade and commerce between Bhutan and India." Misri's visit comes after the Bhutanese foreign secretary Aum Pema Choden visited India earlier this week.

The two foreign secretaries held consultations on Monday during which they reviewed the "full spectrum of the bilateral engagements", according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the Bhutanese foreign secretary's visit, the MoU for the establishment of railway links between the two nations was signed. 

Published At:
Tags

