IEA Advocates Work from Home, Reduced Air Travel to Tackle Oil Shock

IEA said, "At the national level, three additional remote workdays, for those whose jobs allow for it, could cut oil consumption from cars by 2-6%, with average potential reductions of around 20% for individual drivers." Lowering the speed limit on highways by 10 km per hour can reduce an individual driver's oil consumption by 5-10% and overall oil use of private cars by 1-6%. Heavy freight trucks can save around 5% due to their already lower speeds.