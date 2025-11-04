  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Govt launches 3rd round of pli scheme for speciality steel to attract investment

Economy and Policy

Govt Launches 3rd Round Of PLI Scheme For Speciality Steel To Attract Investment

Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched the third round of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for speciality steel to attract investment in the sector, as part of the government's aim to boost domestic output and reduce imports

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stainless Steel
info_icon

Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched the third round of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for speciality steel to attract investment in the sector, as part of the government's aim to boost domestic output and reduce imports.

The minister launched the third round of the PLI scheme named 'PLI 1.2' for speciality steel at a function held here.

The PLI scheme for speciality steel was approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2021 with an overall outlay of Rs 6,322 crore. It aims to transform India into a global hub for the production of high-value and advanced steel grades.

The scheme incentivises incremental production and investment in identified product categories, thereby enhancing value addition within the country and reducing import dependence in critical sectors, such as defence, power, aerospace and infrastructure.

Related Content
Related Content

Under the first two rounds, the PLI scheme has so far attracted a committed investment of ₹43,874 crore, with ₹22,973 crore already invested, and over 13,000 jobs created under the first two rounds.

The scheme covers 22 product sub-categories, including super alloys, CRGO, alloy forgings, stainless steel (long and flat), titanium alloys, and coated steels.

Incentive rates range from 4% to 15%, applicable for five years starting 2025–26, with disbursal beginning in the next fiscal. The base year for pricing has also been updated to 2024–25 to better reflect current trends.

null - null
Govt Receives 75 Applications Under PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel

BY Press Trust of India

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×