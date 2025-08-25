  1. home
Economy and Policy

Govt Imposes Minimum Import Price of ₹67,220 Per Tonne on Multi-Layer Paper Board till Mar 2026

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing

PTI
Updated on:
The government has imposed a minimum import price of ₹67,220 per tonne on virgin multi-layer paper board till March 31, 2026, according to a notification.

The product is used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food and beverages, electronics, high-end cosmetics, liquor, book covers, and publishing.

"MIP (minimum import price) of ₹67,220 per tonne on cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value, is imposed for import of virgin multi-layer paper board...till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Below this MIP, imports would not be allowed.

The imposition of the price will help contain the dumping of the product from countries like Indonesia.

In July, the commerce ministry's arm DGTR (directorate general of trade remedies) has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the imports of these paperboards from Indonesia following a complaint by domestic players.

The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association had filed the application on behalf of the domestic industry before the directorate for the initiation of the anti-dumping investigation. 

