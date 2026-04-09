Denmark Keen to Expand Green Investments in India, Say IDCC Co-Heads

The Indian Danish Chamber of Commerce (IDCC) officially launched its New Delhi chapter
Director Mads Schlosser aims to integrate 150 members to facilitate bilateral trade
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Danfoss announced investments in green technologies
At a time when India-Denmark ties are witnessing renewed momentum, the launch of the Indian Danish Chamber of Commerce (IDCC) in New Delhi marks a significant step toward deepening bilateral trade and investment flows.
In conversation with Outlook Business, Mads Schlosser, Director of IDCC, and Søren Holm Johansen, a senior executive at Ramboll with decades of global experience, share their outlook on trade, investments, and future collaboration.
Here are the excerpts from the interview -
The launch of the Indian Danish Chamber of Commerce in Delhi comes at a time when bilateral relations are strengthening. What are your expectations over the next few years?
Our immediate priority is to establish the chamber and integrate our existing Danish members—many of whom already have subsidiaries in India—into the India chapter.
Over the next one to two years, we aim to build a strong membership base of around 150 members. This will include Danish firms operating in India as well as Indian companies with a presence in Denmark.
The focus will be on gradually expanding our activities, strengthening engagement, and building a robust operational setup, including appointing a local leadership team.
How do you see this chamber contributing to the broader Denmark–India business ecosystem?
This initiative strengthens the overall Danish ecosystem in India. It reflects Denmark stepping up its engagement with India at a strategic level.
Importantly, it creates a “one-stop platform” for companies—especially Danish MSMEs—to explore opportunities in India. We will work closely with the Danish Embassy and industry bodies to provide support, guidance, and connectivity.
Ultimately, it’s about ensuring both Danish and Indian companies can fully realise the potential of this bilateral relationship.
Denmark is a global leader in green technologies. What new areas of collaboration can we expect with India?
One key area is offshore wind energy. While discussions have been ongoing since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership, these projects take time to mature.
In the short term, the water sector offers significant opportunities. Danish companies are already working with India in areas such as clean water, wastewater management, and irrigation. These are sectors where we expect faster progress and deeper collaboration.
Are there any upcoming investments or projects in clean energy?
Yes, there are several ongoing investments. For instance, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has already invested hundreds of millions of Danish kroner in renewable energy projects in India, particularly in solar and onshore wind.
Additionally, Denmark’s state-backed investment fund recently participated in a funding round of around 500 million DKK for an Indian onshore wind project.
We are also seeing strong commitments from Danish companies expanding their footprint in India. For example, Danfoss has announced plans to invest several hundred million DKK over the next five years.
Broadly speaking, the trend is clear—companies are increasing, not reducing, their investments in India.
Beyond climate and sustainability, can we expect collaboration in sectors like defence?
The evolving geopolitical landscape is pushing countries to build new partnerships. The India–EU Free Trade Agreement reflects a broader strategic alignment.
This opens the door to collaboration in more sensitive sectors, including defence and advanced technology. These areas have traditionally been limited, but we expect that to change going forward.
India is already ahead in many technological domains, and there is strong potential for deeper cooperation.
How significant is this moment for India-Denmark economic relations?
With growing interest from Danish companies and the prospect of the India-EU FTA, this is the right time to institutionalise business engagement.
The chamber will serve as a strategic platform to facilitate trade, investments, and partnerships, further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.