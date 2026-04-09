Denmark Keen to Expand Green Investments in India, Say IDCC Co-Heads

A

Our immediate priority is to establish the chamber and integrate our existing Danish members—many of whom already have subsidiaries in India—into the India chapter.

Over the next one to two years, we aim to build a strong membership base of around 150 members. This will include Danish firms operating in India as well as Indian companies with a presence in Denmark.

The focus will be on gradually expanding our activities, strengthening engagement, and building a robust operational setup, including appointing a local leadership team.