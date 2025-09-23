China’s K-Visa to Take Effect From Oct 1, Foreign Ministry Stays Away From Remarking on US Visa Policy

US imposes $100,000 H1B visa fee, impacting Indian and Chinese professionals.
China launches K-Visa in October to attract global science talent.
K-Visa allows longer stays, multiple entries, and no employer sponsorship.
Beijing’s talent strategy aligns with 2035 goal of becoming tech superpower.
As China looks forward to introducing a new employment visa aiming to attract global professionals, the country has now refrained from commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.
The US government on Friday announced a one-time $100,000 charge for each H-1B visa application. Currently, Indians account for nearly 71 per cent (over 280,000) of these visas, followed by Chinese professionals with around 11.7 per cent, or more than 46,600.
Addressing a media briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “We have no comment on the US’s visa policy.”
Jiakun also extended an invitation to international workers saying, “In a globalised world, cross-border flow of talents is instrumental in global technological and economic advancement,” as reported by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency. “China welcomes talents from various sectors and fields across the world to come and find their footing in China for the progress of humanity and career success,” he said.
China K-visa to be Launched in October
China announced the creation of a new work permit called the K-Visa last month. It is supposed to take effect on October 1 and has been approved by the State Council and signed into law by Premier Li Qiang. Aimed for young professionals in science and technology, the visa does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation.
It also allows multiple entries, longer validity and extended stays compared to existing visa types. The applicants will need to meet criteria set by Chinese authorities for foreign youth in science and technology and provide supporting documentation.
What K-visa Holders Are Permitted For
The K-visa holders are allowed to participate in scientific and technological activities, education and cultural exchanges as well as in entrepreneurship and business. Xinhua quoted an official as saying, “China’s development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China’s development also provides opportunities for them.”
This new visa adds to China’s broader visa reforms. The country will add the K-Visa to its 12 existing ordinary visa categories. Besides that, the country has introduced visa-free entry for tourists from more than 40 countries for short-term visits to boost travel.
Additionally, the move is associated to Beijing’s long-term target of becoming a global technology power by 2035. Several programmes already exist to attract international researchers, including the Talented Young Scientist Programme, which brings researchers from Asia and Africa as well as the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project, which seeks top-level natural scientists and engineers.
In addition to this, Chinese universities have also stepped up efforts with competitive salaries and research grants to draw overseas academics.
On one side, China is opening its doors but researchers in the United States face a less certain environment. Since Trump’s return to the White House, federal funding agencies, including the National Science Foundation have been asked to reduce overheads.
These cuts affect indirect costs such as laboratory space, infrastructure and administrative support — areas closely tied to postdoctoral research.