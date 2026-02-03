Clicks, Reels, Events and India’s Mutation into a Carnival Country

At Outlook Business, we go by the famous words of American management scholar W Edwards Deming: “In God we trust; all others must bring data.” That’s why our start-up special issue bases itself on a hard look at the numbers. We have ranked our outperformers in growth-stage start-ups on factors like funding, revenue growth and profitability. Investors have been ranked on the quality of their portfolio, while states and cities have been measured for their attractiveness to start-ups. Our effort is to hold a mirror to the ecosystem through the rankings.