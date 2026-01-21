‘Agentic Web Will Transform How Brands Are Perceived,’ Says Adobe Executive

With user search now shifting towards an agentic web, the World Wide Web is no longer what it once was. As a result, it has become important for brands to build digital experiences not just for humans but also for AI, as per Vyshak Venugopalan, Senior Director, India & JAPAC Partner at Adobe India. While this is worrying for brands, as they lose some control over how they are represented, it also means they must adapt to how discovery is changing.