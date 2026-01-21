‘Agentic Web Will Transform How Brands Are Perceived,’ Says Adobe Executive

If a company’s content is not structured and AI-readable, their brand can be misrepresented
With AI lowering entry barriers, Venugopalan said that when it comes to content, quality now matters more than quantity
While the demand for content has grown exponentially, it also goes stale far more quickly than it did even six months ago
With user search now shifting towards an agentic web, the World Wide Web is no longer what it once was. As a result, it has become important for brands to build digital experiences not just for humans but also for AI, as per Vyshak Venugopalan, Senior Director, India & JAPAC Partner at Adobe India. While this is worrying for brands, as they lose some control over how they are represented, it also means they must adapt to how discovery is changing.
“Brands should recognise that they are now building for both humans and AI. This is not the end of SEO; it is about combining SEO with generative optimisation. Without this, brands risk not being accurately represented in AI-driven environments,” said Venugopalan.
There are risks here. If a company’s content is not structured and AI-readable, their brand can be misrepresented, as per Venugopalan. “We have already seen this happen to platforms that once dominated user journeys. Revenue models are changing because consumer opinions are being shaped elsewhere. What brands need are guided and trusted conversations when users finally arrive on their apps or websites,” he added.
Further, with AI lowering entry barriers, he said that when it comes to content, quality now matters more than quantity. He added that while the demand for content has grown exponentially, it also goes stale far more quickly than it did even six months ago.
If a company has eight products, once you factor in channels, languages, and formats, this can translate into hundreds of thousands of content assets, he added. “Many enterprises are unprepared for this. Creating content that is authentic, structured, brand-aligned, and scalable is very different from producing generic material,” he further explained.
This means companies must assess whether they have a content supply chain that is AI-accelerated but human-led. While AI can generate volume, human oversight is essential to ensure brand integrity. According to Venugopalan, this is a journey rather than a quick fix and requires a clear roadmap to create content that is efficient, cost-effective, compelling, and conversion-driven.
Venugopalan was speaking at the AI Innovation Summit presented by Adobe and co-powered by Microsoft and Salesforce.