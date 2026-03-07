A

I completed my B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology. When I first decided to pursue aerospace engineering, my parents initially wanted me to consider other careers, especially medicine. However, I was more inclined toward mechanical systems and hardware-based work.

I wanted to pursue something challenging and different from the usual career paths. Aerospace felt like a field where I could work closely with hardware rather than software or electronics. At the time, many people told me that building a career in aerospace would be difficult because job opportunities were limited. Even studying aeronautical engineering at MIT was considered challenging.

Despite that, I chose aerospace because I wanted to work on complex engineering systems and real hardware. That curiosity eventually shaped my career path.