Why DoT Rejected TRAI's Plan to Charge Extra ₹500 for Urban Satcom Users

It was earlier reported that the DCC is expected to meet in the second week of August to decide on TRAI’s proposal, which was first released in May 2025. At least three satcom operators — Elon Musk’s Starlink, Reliance Jio with SES, and Bharti Airtel backed OneWeb Eutelsat — already have the necessary licences and approvals to roll out satellite broadband services in India. They are awaiting spectrum allocation from the DoT.