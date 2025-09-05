Whose Name Should Show Up on Caller ID? Telcos Ask Govt for Guidance

Telecom operators have sought clarity from the DoT on how caller names should appear under the CNAP service trial.
The key question is whether to display the buyer’s, the user’s, the company’s or the brand’s name on caller ID.
All three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, are testing CNAP in select circles.
Around five months after telecom operators began trialling the government’s Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service, they have approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking clarification. Telecom companies want to know whose details should be displayed, the person or organisation who purchased the number or the one currently using it.
According to the Economic Times (ET), operators have asked the DoT what caller name should appear for business and family plans. An executive cited in the report explained that business connections are usually registered under a company’s name rather than the individual using the number. Operators therefore need guidance on whether the caller ID should display the company name, the brand name, or the actual user. Some companies prefer their brand name to appear, as it is more recognisable to customers.
Similarly, for family plans where one person buys multiple numbers for family members, there is uncertainty about whether to display the name of the user or the account holder.
This confusion arises because CNAP uses the details from the customer acquisition form (CAF) for caller identification, rather than the actual user’s name.
Under the CNAP service, telecom companies are required to display the caller’s name to help detect and avoid spam calls. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) first recommended the service in a consultation paper in 2024, calling for its mandatory implementation across India’s telecom networks.
Before moving ahead, however, the DoT asked operators to conduct a trial. This trial reportedly began in March this year. All three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have started the trial in select circles. They have reportedly collaborating with global companies such as HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia to develop the servers and software required to roll out this feature.
“The trial and assessment of the implementation of the CNAP service for 4G and above technologies has been conducted by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in their networks. Based on the outcome of these trials and assessments, the government will decide on the implementation of the CNAP service in mobile networks,” Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the Lok Sabha on August 20.